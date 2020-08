A man from Bristol has been charged with drug and fraud offences after a car he was driving was stopped near Filton.

Fernando Feitosa, 27, was arrested on Monday 10 August.

He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possessing criminal property, as well as fraud and driving offences.

Feitosa, of Thomas Lane in Redcliffe, is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 12 August).