Missing person appeal to find Ozzy Parsons

We’re asking the public to help us in our ongoing search to find missing Ozzy Parsons.

Ozzy, from Somerset, was last seen at about 1.15pm on Saturday 15 August.

He was wearing at the time a red faded Nike bottoms, a black raincoat with a green camouflage print on the shoulders/hood and a grey Adidas backpack.

He is said to be about 5ft 8ins, slim and has blonde hair.

We believe Ozzy, 16, is known to have links to Taunton, Reading and the Lewisham and Camden areas of London.

We’d ask Ozzy to get in touch if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe.