Rare Saxon coins among items stolen from Crewkerne antiques store

Rare Saxon coins were among items stolen during a burglary at an antiques store in Crewkerne.

Offenders broke into the Market Street store sometime between 5pm on Thursday 30 July and 9am the following day.

As well as the coins, a large amount of antique jewellery and hallmarked silver items worth thousands of pounds were stolen from glass display cabinets.

We’re appealing for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Market Street area on Thursday night/Friday morning, as well as anyone who may know the whereabouts of the stolen items, including the Saxon coins.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220171197.