Sexual exploitation inquiry sees four charged

We’ve charged four people as part of an investigation into the sexual exploitation of women.

Marin Dorin Grigore, 28, of Tudor Road, Bristol and Alexandru Robert Dita, 30, of Burchells Green Road, Kingswood, South Gloucestershire have been charged with controlling prostitution for gain, arranging or facilitating travel of a person with a view to exploitation and acquiring, using and/or possessing criminal property.

They appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday (30 July) where they were remanded into custody pending a further appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 28 August.

Adriana-Alina Dita, 26 and Mirela Mincu, 32, both of Roman Road, Bristol were also last night charged with controlling prostitution for gain.

They remain in police custody and are due before Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (4 August).

The inquiry relates to the sexual exploitation of a number of Romanian nationals at suspected brothels in Bristol and at locations across the Avon and Somerset area.

Five women connected to the investigation have been spoken to by specialist officers and offered support.