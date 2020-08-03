Third man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Bristol in which a man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car.

The 22-year-old man was detained yesterday and has since been released under investigation.

The arrest comes as two 18-year-old men were also released under investigation after being arrested on Saturday.

All three were arrested in connection with an incident in which a car collided with a 21-year-old man on Monks Park Avenue, Horfield on 22 July.

The incident is being treated as a racially-aggravated attack due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car.

Supt Andy Bennett said: “The dedicated team investigating this incident are committed to carrying out a thorough investigation and I hope this third arrest provides further reassurance to the victim and the wider community about how seriously we’re treating this incident.”