Third person charged in connection with Weston-super-Mare murder inquiry

A third person has been charged in connection with the murder of Mikhail Hanid in Weston-super-Mare in June.

Mr Hanid, 47, was found with serious injuries in Ridgeway Avenue in the early hours of Saturday 27 June. He was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Dominic Palmer, 31, of Dunster Crescent in Weston-super-Mare, has been charged with assisting an offender and he’s been released on bail to attend North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 8 September.

Two other men, 30-year-old Samuel Ford and 27-year-old Curtis Ford, both of Baildon Road, have previously been charged with Mr Hanid’s murder and they are currently in custody with a provisional trial date set for Monday 7 December.

A 28-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains released under investigation

We’re continuing to review a suggestion since the initial charges were brought that it may have been a racially-motivated incident. Because the case is going through the court system, we’re unable to go into further details at this stage for legal reasons.