Three arrests over last month’s rave near Bath

We’ve arrested three people today, Wednesday 5 August, in connection with an illegal rave at the former Charmy Down airfield near Bath last month.

Three men aged 22, 23 and 26 were all arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause a public nuisance. They all remain in our cells at the time of writing.

The event caused widespread disruption overnight Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 July, and our investigation continues. If you have any information which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220160383.

We continue to have patrolling officers dedicated to responding to unlawful gatherings and need to know if you suspect an event is being set up so we can intervene early on to prevent it.