Two arrested in Bristol racially aggravated assault inquiry

We’ve arrested two men in connection with our investigation into a racially aggravated assault in Bristol last week.

A 21-year-old man sustained serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone after being deliberately struck by a car on Monks Park Avenue, Horfield at 4.30pm on Wednesday, 22 July.

The incident is being treated as a racially-aggravated attack due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car.

A dedicated investigation team was put in place following the incident and continues to carry out enquiries with the support of officers from our Major Crime Investigation Team.

Two men, both aged 18, were subsequently arrested this morning on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized and we’re awaiting the results of a full forensic examination carried out on it.

We’re also continuing to take witness statements, complete house-to-house enquiries and ensure we’ve done a full review of any available CCTV.

Superintendent Andy Bennett said: “We appreciate this incident has caused a significant amount of concern but we’d like to stress there is no intelligence or information to indicate there’s a further risk to the public.

“If anyone does have any concerns or worries then I would urge them to speak to officers within their local neighbourhood policing team who will be happy to answer any questions they can.

“I know the senior detective overseeing the investigation has spoken personally with the victim to provide as much reassurance as she can and a dedicated contact officer continues to update him about the progress of the investigation.

“We also continue to work with community leaders, the local authority and SARI to provide further reassurance to the wider community.”

He added: “I’d like to thank the many members of the public who have shown their support either by providing us with information or making gestures of solidarity with the victim.

“Bristol is a wonderful city full of diverse communities and I continue to be heartened by its reactions to incidents such as this.”