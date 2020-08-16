Two arrests after men injured in Horfield

Witnesses are being sought after we were called to the Toronto Road area of Horfield this evening (Sunday 16 August) shortly before 6.50pm.

Officers found two men in Filton Avenue who had been wounded. They have been taken to hospital. Neither injury is believed to be life-threatening.

Two males are in custody having been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Enquiries are ongoing.

We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam footage from that time, to call 101 and give reference number 5220185485.