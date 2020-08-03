Two charged following disorder in Weston-super-Mare

Two men have been charged with a public order offence following a disorder in Weston-super-Mare on Friday evening.

The incident happened in the Italian Gardens at around 7pm.

Justin Lawton, 47, of no fixed address, and Bruce Lawton, 56, of Ashcombe Road, have been charged with a public order offence and with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice. Bruce Lawton has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Both are due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on 1 September.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220171472.