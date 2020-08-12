Wanted appeal to find Alistair Rutter

Police are asking the public to help us find 32-year-old Alistair Rutter who we wish to speak to about an ongoing enquiry.

Rutter is described as white, about 6ft, has short receding fair hair, stubble and is of a large build.

We believe he may be in the Somerset area and is known to have links with Ilminster.

Officers wish to speak to Rutter in connection with a dangerous driving investigation that is ongoing.

If you see him, call the police on 999, quoting reference number 5220175101 and do not approach him.

If you have information on his whereabouts please call 101 and quote the same reference code.