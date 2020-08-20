Wanted appeal to find David Dowler

We’re asking the public to report any sightings of David Dowler.

Officers want to speak to the 31-year-old in connection with their ongoing enquiries into a robbery. He is known to frequent the Yate and Chipping Sodbury areas.

Dowler is described as white, 6ft and of slim build. He is bald and is heavily tattooed on both arms and the backs of his hands. He has some missing teeth, tends to wear large neck-chains and speaks with a local accent.

Anyone who sees Dowler is asked not to approach him, but instead call 999 and give crime reference number 5220171718. If you know where he may be, call 101 and use the same reference.