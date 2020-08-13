Warning to cyclists after series of bike thefts in Barton Hill

Cyclists that live and work in the Barton Hill and St Phillips area of Bristol are being warned to take extra caution after a series of bike thefts.

Over the past couple of weeks there have been nine incidents in the St Phillips and the Dings, where thieves have targeted bike storage facilities at housing blocks in the area. They have either managed to get the code or force the lock, then once inside, they steal the bikes that aren’t locked.

Particular blocks that have been targeted are Castle Court Mews on Ducie Road, Atrium on Anvil Street, Castle Court South on New Hawkins Street and the Print Hall on Temple Way.

Beat Manager for Barton Hill, PC Rose Osborne, said: “We know that over the past few months there has been an increase in people buying new bikes or getting one for the first time. Thieves know this and are targeting them, so I would urge bike owners to take extra caution. If you see something suspicious, please report it.

“If you’ve got a new bike, take a photo of it, record the serial number and ideally register it online. Make sure you have two quality locks for it, including at least one D-lock. Where possible, secure the bike in your home, otherwise ensure it’s kept in a secure outbuilding, such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage. If using a bike storage facility, make sure you also lock your bike when it’s inside, ideally to something immoveable, like a wall or railing.”

Key bike safety advice:

Record details of the bike, including frame or serial number

Take photos of the bike, especially any distinctive marks. This will help find it if it gets stolen

Get your bike marked and registered at www.bikeregister.com or www.immobilise.com. Keep a look out for any local bike marking events

Make sure you have two quality locks for it, including at least one D-lock

Where possible, secure the bike in your home, otherwise ensure it’s kept in a secure outbuilding, such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage.

If using a bike storage facility, make sure you also lock your bike when it’s inside, ideally to something immoveable, like a wall or railing

For further information, visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/staying-safe-on-the-road/keeping-your-bike-secure/

Anyone with any information about the bike thefts in the Barton Hill area is asked to contact us via 101, quoting reference 5220170907.

There are still a number of stolen bikes, which were recovered earlier in the year, that haven’t been claimed. For more information, visit https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/news/recovered-stolen-items/