Witness appeal after burglary in Curry Rivel
We’re asking people to get in touch if they saw someone acting suspiciously in Curry Rivel earlier this week following a burglary.
Entry was forced to an address near the A378 on Monday 24 August between 8.40am and 4.05pm.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been undertaken as part of our investigation, which continues.
Information about protecting your home can be found on our website.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or saw somebody acting unusually in the area, is asked to report it online or call 101, using reference number 5220192004.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.