Witness appeal after burglary in Curry Rivel

We’re asking people to get in touch if they saw someone acting suspiciously in Curry Rivel earlier this week following a burglary.

Entry was forced to an address near the A378 on Monday 24 August between 8.40am and 4.05pm.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been undertaken as part of our investigation, which continues.

Information about protecting your home can be found on our website.