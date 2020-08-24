Witness appeal after cars vandalised in Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an incident of criminal damage in Bridgwater.

Four parked vehicles were significantly damaged by an unknown offender between 6pm and 7pm on Friday 21 August at Castle Moat, Bridgwater.

The offender is described as an Asian man with a beard who was wearing a hoody. Police are conducting house to house enquiries and reviewing local CCTV as part of their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help our investigation should contact Police on 101, quoting reference 5220190083. We are particularly keen to trace a man who approached one of the victims to say he had witnessed the incident.