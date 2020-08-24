Witness appeal after cars vandalised in Bridgwater
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an incident of criminal damage in Bridgwater.
Four parked vehicles were significantly damaged by an unknown offender between 6pm and 7pm on Friday 21 August at Castle Moat, Bridgwater.
The offender is described as an Asian man with a beard who was wearing a hoody. Police are conducting house to house enquiries and reviewing local CCTV as part of their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information that could help our investigation should contact Police on 101, quoting reference 5220190083. We are particularly keen to trace a man who approached one of the victims to say he had witnessed the incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220190083
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.