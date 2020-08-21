Witness appeal after man’s wallet taken in Taunton

Witnesses to an incident in Taunton earlier this month in which a man’s wallet was stolen are being asked to come forward.

The victim – a man in his 50s – was walking along Station Road just after midnight on Sunday 2 August when he was approached by three men.

Two of them grabbed the victim’s arms and took his black leather wallet. It contained a quantity of cash, bank cards and identification.

The offenders left the scene in the direction of the railway station.

They are described as white, in their 40s and were wearing dark clothes and baseball caps.

Anyone who saw what happened, or may have dashcam footage from Station Road at about that time, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220172695.