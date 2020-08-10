Witness appeal after recreation ground damage

Witnesses to criminal damage at a sports ground in Somerset are being asked to come forward.

Police are investigating the damage carried out at Martock Recreation Ground, off Stoke Road, last week.

Structures, including fencing, were damaged overnight on 5-6 August.

PC Daniel Crawford said: “We are working with local partners to reduce the antisocial behaviour within the recreational ground, however if you see something which you feel we need to know about please call us or report it online.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that could assist our enquiries, is asked to report it on 101 and give reference number 5220175927.