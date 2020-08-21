Witness appeal after Taunton home is flooded in burglary

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at an address in Taunton last weekend.

The occupant and their young child were asleep inside the property on Inner Circle, Taunton when offender(s) gained entry between midnight and 8.15am on Sunday 16 August.

Items of food were taken and substantial flood damage was caused to the ground floor of the property after a kitchen tap was left running.

The victim’s home security is being reviewed by our Be Home Safe service. Residents are advised to be vigilant and to take note of our crime prevention advice around protecting homes and property.

Enquiries are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220185121.