Witness appeal after Taunton home is flooded in burglary
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at an address in Taunton last weekend.
The occupant and their young child were asleep inside the property on Inner Circle, Taunton when offender(s) gained entry between midnight and 8.15am on Sunday 16 August.
Items of food were taken and substantial flood damage was caused to the ground floor of the property after a kitchen tap was left running.
The victim’s home security is being reviewed by our Be Home Safe service. Residents are advised to be vigilant and to take note of our crime prevention advice around protecting homes and property.
Enquiries are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed anything suspicious to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5220185121.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.