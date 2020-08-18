Witness appeal after woman, 81, hurt in bus collision – Bath

We want to hear from anyone who witnessed or has CCTV or dashcam footage of a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Bath.

It happened at about 2.30pm on Monday 17 August on Grand Parade, Bath.

An 81-year-old woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene but if you have any information which could help and have not yet passed it on please call 101 quoting reference 5220186172.