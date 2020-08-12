Witness appeal following racially aggravated public order offence in Dulverton

We’re appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated public order offence in Dulverton, Somerset on Saturday 1 August in which a 63-year-old woman and her family members were targeted.

The victims, who are from Liverpool and were holidaying in Somerset, were standing outside The Lion Hotel in Bank Square at around 7pm when a woman driving a blue estate car shouted racial abuse at them from her car window. She then drove off towards Lady Street.

The offender, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, is described as white with short blonde hair and aged between 45 and 55.

PC Gareth Jose, investigating, said: “This was a distressing incident and it is saddening that the victims, who were tourists on holiday, will take home a negative impression of our area.

“The abuse took place in broad daylight in a busy location and we believe that there were several witnesses. We’d ask anyone who saw the incident and could help us identify the offender to get in touch with us.

“I’d like to reassure the victim that hate has no place in Avon and Somerset and that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously.”

If you can help, please get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference 5220174585.