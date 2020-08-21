Witness appeal following serious collision in Somerset

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a car and a heavy goods vehicle which happened at around 6pm on Tuesday 18 August, on the A358 Seven Ash and East Combe travelling in the direction of Taunton.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital with what are thought to be life-changing injuries.

The driver of the HGV was unharmed.

Investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing and we’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or holds dash cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 5220187248.