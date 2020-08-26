Witness appeal following three vehicle collision on the A46 near Bath

We’re appealing for information following a traffic collision that happened yesterday (Tuesday 25 August) at about 4.40pm on the A46 at Dyrham near Bath.

Three cars – a red Kia C’EED, a white Mini Cooper and a grey Suzuki Alto were involved in the incident just south of the Crown Inn pub, in which a woman in her 50s and two children suffered minor injuries.

They were taken to hospital but have now been discharged.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dashcam footage that could assist their investigation.

If you can help, call 101, quoting reference 837 – August 25.