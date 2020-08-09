Witnesses and footage needed over assaults in Millennium Square, Bristol

Were you out in Millennium Square, Bristol, at about 11pm on Saturday 8 August? We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a slash wound to his hand and a woman was punched in the face.

The victims, both in their 20s, needed hospital treatment and have yet to give a full account of the incident. The suspects are two men and all parties are described as being white.

The investigation is in its early stages but initial witnesses have described seeing a number of people in the area at the time – and have suggested that others may have been threatened by the same suspects and not yet contacted police.

It’s important to report any such incident to us either online or by calling 101, especially if you have been injured.

If you were in the area last night please check your phone and contact us if you have any pictures or footage of the incident or the moments before or after.