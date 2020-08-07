Witnesses and information sought following distraction burglary in South Gloucestershire

We’re appealing for information after an elderly couple in Patchway, South Gloucestershire were victims of a distraction burglary.

At around 3.15pm on Wednesday 29 July, three men knocked on the back door of a home in the Coniston Road area and told the elderly residents, a man and woman in their 90s, that they were police officers and started talking about some building work that had been done at the address previously.

One of the offenders distracted the victims in the kitchen while the other two searched the other rooms of the house and took a number of items of jewellery and some cash.

Police have conducted door to door enquiries as part of their investigation.

The offenders are described as:

• A white man aged between 25 and 40, of medium build, with short blonde hair, wearing casual clothes and carrying a black bar in his hand (this wasn’t used against the victims).

• Two shorter, slimmer white men wearing face masks.

PC Ali Binnie said: ” We’d like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident or has information that could help with our investigation. Additionally, we are asking residents in the surrounding area to be vigilant and to remind vulnerable/elderly relatives and neighbours of our advice on spotting the signs of doorstep crime.

“Genuine police officers will never try to rush you, or ask for your bank details over the phone or on the doorstep. We all have a collar or shoulder number – ask for it and call 101 to check that the officer is legitimate. Even non-uniformed officers carry a warrant card displaying their collar number and photo ID.”

If you can help, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 5220169445. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.