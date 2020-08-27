Witnesses sought after man injured in Frome

We’re seeking witnesses to an incident in which a man was injured in Frome last night (Wednesday 26 August).

We were called shortly before 10.25pm about the incident that had just happened in Cheap Street.

A man, in his 50s, was found to have been wounded. Paramedics attended the scene and he was taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains.

We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of a class B drug. He remains in police custody.

Officers remained at the scene this morning conducting enquiries.

Anybody who saw what happened last night is asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220194017.