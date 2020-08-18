Witnesses sought to attempted robbery of girl in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old girl in Taunton.

The incident happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday, 1 August.

The victim was pushing her bike along a path which runs through Bishops Hull playing field when someone pulled her bag from her and verbally abused her.

The offender searched through the bag after it fell to the floor before running off without taking anything.

The victim described the offender as white, aged in their late teens, and approximately 5ft 8ins tall. They wore dark baggy clothing including grey/black jeans and a dark red/brown hoody. They had their hood up over a black balaclava or full face mask.

As part of our investigation we’re reviewing CCTV from the area.

Investigating officer PC James Hodgson said: “This was a disturbing incident which left the young victim very shaken and scared to walk through the park again on her own.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who was in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously.”