Appeal after damaged mobility scooters dumped in Nailsea

We’re renewing our appeal for information after thieves broke into a storage room at a Nailsea retirement home last month and stole residents’ mobility scooters.

The burglary happened overnight Wednesday 5 to Thursday 6 August in Silver Street.

Three scooters were found in the store room with damage while two more were abandoned in Tesco car park.

We’re releasing new CCTV footage of individuals we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident, seen in the car park of Tesco, Nailsea and later exiting a taxi at MacDonald’s drive-thru in Hengrove.

If you recognise them or have any information that could assist our investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5220176014.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.