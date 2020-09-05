Appeal after deliberate fire damages house and vehicles – Bristol

We’re calling for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage from Lake Road, Southmead, after several vehicles were deliberately set on fire at around 3am on Saturday 05 September.

Several cars and an unoccupied caravan were set alight, with the flames spreading to cause extensive damage to the front of a nearby house. Thankfully no one was hurt, but given the time of night this act endangered the lives of the householders.

If you saw anyone behaving suspiciously in the area, have anything captured on CCTV or dashcam or have any other information, police want to hear from you.