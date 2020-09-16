Appeal after handbag stolen in burglary
We are seeking witnesses to a burglary in which a handbag was stolen from a property in Mangotsfield.
The incident happened at about 10.20am on Thursday 3 September.
A handbag containing a quantity of cash and bank cards was taken.
House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place and show a man in the Mangotsfield Road area we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.
He is described as white, bald and of a large build. He was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.
Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the individual described, are asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220200009.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.