Appeal after handbag stolen in burglary

We are seeking witnesses to a burglary in which a handbag was stolen from a property in Mangotsfield.

The incident happened at about 10.20am on Thursday 3 September.

A handbag containing a quantity of cash and bank cards was taken.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place and show a man in the Mangotsfield Road area we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation.

He is described as white, bald and of a large build. He was wearing a grey hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the individual described, are asked to report it online or call 101 and give reference number 5220200009.