Appeal after man injured in robbery – Portishead

We’re appealing for information after a man was injured in a robbery in Portishead.

It happened in Combe Road at about 4.30am on Wednesday 16 September, as the 44-year-old man was walking to work.

He was assaulted by three men who punched and kicked him and took his wallet containing cash in euros and sterling.

The man went to hospital by ambulance for treatment to cuts and bruises and needs dental work following the assault.

His attackers are described as three white men in their early-to-mid 20s. All were wearing hoods or caps and face coverings.