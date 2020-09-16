Appeal after woman and her son, aged two, go missing

We’re concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing with her two-year-old son.

Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, is a Lithuanian national living in Bridgwater.

We believe she and her son Saliamonas caught a flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia in Spain on Monday 31 August and we’re liaising with the Spanish authorities.

Her departure is unexpected and she has not been in touch with her mother since Friday 4 September, which is out of character.

Zivile – if you see this, please get in touch with police or your mother to let us know you and Saliamonas are all right.

We’d like to hear from anyone who is in touch with Zivile and can help us confirm that she and Saliamonas are safe and well.

Were you on the A2 airport bus or Ryanair flight FR4440 that day? Did you speak to Zivile?