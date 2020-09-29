Appeal after woman verbally abused on bus – Bristol
Were you on the No 17 bus between Fishponds and Southmead between 6.30 and 7am today, Tuesday 29 September?
A woman has reported that two of the bus passengers were verbally abusive towards her. She said the two women objected to her sitting down, became aggressive and swore at her, leaving her feeling alarmed and distressed.
The matter is being investigated as a racially-aggravated public order incident.
Officers urge the two women involved to come forward. They are both described as white and in their 40s. One had dark hair worn in a bun, wore a black jacket and trousers and was carrying a large Mickey Mouse shopping bag.
The other was similarly dressed and also wore her lighter-coloured hair in a bun.
If you were on the bus, saw the incident or have any other information which could help the investigation call 101 quoting reference 5220220856.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.