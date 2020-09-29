Appeal after woman verbally abused on bus – Bristol

Were you on the No 17 bus between Fishponds and Southmead between 6.30 and 7am today, Tuesday 29 September?

A woman has reported that two of the bus passengers were verbally abusive towards her. She said the two women objected to her sitting down, became aggressive and swore at her, leaving her feeling alarmed and distressed.

The matter is being investigated as a racially-aggravated public order incident.

Officers urge the two women involved to come forward. They are both described as white and in their 40s. One had dark hair worn in a bun, wore a black jacket and trousers and was carrying a large Mickey Mouse shopping bag.

The other was similarly dressed and also wore her lighter-coloured hair in a bun.