Appeal following burglary at commercial premises in Wincanton

We’re seeking the public’s help following a burglary at a commercial premises in Wincanton which happened in the early hours of Tuesday 25 August.

A Land Rover Discovery and a large number of high-value tools, computers and diagnostic equipment were taken after a group of unknown offenders forced entry to a car mechanic premises on Wessex Way, Wincanton Business Park between 2am and 4am.

It’s thought the offenders, a woman and four men aged between 17 and 25 years old, were driving a white Seat Ibiza and a white van and that they headed in the direction of Bristol on the A37 following the incident.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of individuals we’re keen to speak to as part of our enquiries.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could help police with their investigation please call 101, quoting reference 5220192363.