Appeal for help to find wanted man Kyle Purnell
Can you help us find wanted man Kyle Purnell?
The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary carried out in Bath earlier this month.
Purnell is white, 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build. He has blue eyes, short fair hair and a goatee beard. He speaks with a West Country accent.
He has a number of tattoos, including a heart behind his right ear and two stars on the left side of his neck although these may have been covered by a female figure.
He’s currently believed to be in the Swindon area but also has links to Bath, Gloucester and Bromley, London.
The public are advised not to approach Purnell if they see him but to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220211191.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.