Appeal for help to find wanted man Kyle Purnell

Can you help us find wanted man Kyle Purnell?

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary carried out in Bath earlier this month.

Purnell is white, 6ft 3ins tall and of medium build. He has blue eyes, short fair hair and a goatee beard. He speaks with a West Country accent.

He has a number of tattoos, including a heart behind his right ear and two stars on the left side of his neck although these may have been covered by a female figure.

He’s currently believed to be in the Swindon area but also has links to Bath, Gloucester and Bromley, London.

