Appeal for information following burglary in Uphill, Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for information following a burglary in the Uphill area of Weston-super-Mare in which a number of valuable items were taken.

Two Electric bikes (pictured), two paddle boards, various snowboarding equipment and a socket set were stolen from a garage in Channel Heights overnight on Friday 21/Saturday 22 August after offenders forced entry.

Police have conducted house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigation, which is ongoing.

Residents are advised to be vigilant and to take note of our advice on protecting your home which can be found on our website.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered the stolen items for sale, or that has any information that could assist police with their investigation. If you can help, contact 101 quoting reference 5220189204 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.