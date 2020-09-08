Appeal for information following robbery near Chelsea Park, Bristol

We’re appealing for information following a robbery on the Bristol to Bath cycle path near Chelsea Park on the evening of Saturday, 8 August.

The victim, a 49-year-old man from Bristol, was cycling along the path at about 8.10pm when he was approached by a group of six teenagers. One of them knocked him to the ground and assaulted him before stealing his bike, a Lapiere Sensium 400 (pictured). They left in the direction of Chelsea Park Road.

The victim suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

The main offender is described as a black man around 6ft 3in tall, aged 17-18 years old. He had short hair and spoke with a Bristol accent.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time. We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike offered for sale.

If you can help, call 101 quoting reference 5220178452. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.