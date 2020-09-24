Appeal for information following two burglaries in Shepton Mallet

We’re appealing for information following two burglaries in Shepton Mallet that police believe are linked.

Both incidents took place overnight between 6.15pm yesterday (Wednesday 23 September) and 1.15am this morning in the Charlton Road area.

Offender(s) forced entry to two garages and stole items including a Triumph Spirit motorbike and a set of Ping golf clubs. The motorbike was later found abandoned in the Paulton area.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out by officers and targeted patrols are being stepped up in the area.

Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has any information that could assist with their investigation. They are also keen for anyone who may have CCTV footage to come forward. If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5220216880.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and to check their properties for any signs of forced entry. Read more here about protecting your home and property.