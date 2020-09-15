Appeal for wanted man Kelvin Holmes
We need the public’s help to find wanted man Kelvin Holmes.
The 40-year-old is wanted in connection with a number of assaults and for failing to appear at court.
Holmes is white, has receding hair and a ginger beard.
He is known to sleep rough in the Taunton area.
The public are advised not to approach him if they see him but to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220203407.
If you have information about his whereabouts please call 101 quoting the same reference.