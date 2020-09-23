Appeal to find wanted Mason Hicks

We are seeking the public’s help to find Mason Hicks who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 29 year-old has links to South Bristol and Keynsham, but is known to travel around to other parts of the city. He has also recently spent time in Plymouth.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 8ins, slim build, and having dark brown hair. He has brown eyes and usually is clean shaven.

Anyone who sees Hicks should not approach him and call 999 and give reference number 5220209450. Or, if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and give the call-handler the same reference code.