Appeal to locate missing Bath student Alec Unsgaard

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing 21-year-old student from the University of Bath.

Alex Unsgaard, who is from Sweden but living at student accommodation at the university, was last seen on Friday 18 September. He was reported missing by his mother earlier today.

We’re growing concerned for his welfare as he has not been in touch with anyone since Friday.

He’s described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 6ins, with short blond curly hair.

If you see Alec, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220214460.