Appeal to trace man wanted for a firearms offence – Bristol

We’re appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a serious incident that occurred on Montreal Avenue, Horfield on Thursday 3 September.

At about 8.30am a van and a car were deliberately damaged by two men with weapons. Our investigations have confirmed that a firearm was discharged at the scene shortly afterwards. No one was hurt.

Jamal McBean, aged 20, of Horfield, is sought for possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. We believe he is in the locality of north Bristol.

A second man has been arrested for affray in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

DI Clement Goodwin said: “This involves individuals who are known to one another, so I can reassure the residents that we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider community. We have specially-trained officers on stand-by to respond to any further incidents and the neighbourhood team has a patrol plan in place to provide a reassuring uniformed presence in the area.