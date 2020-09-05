Appeal to trace man wanted for a firearms offence – Bristol
We’re appealing for help to trace a man wanted in connection with a serious incident that occurred on Montreal Avenue, Horfield on Thursday 3 September.
At about 8.30am a van and a car were deliberately damaged by two men with weapons. Our investigations have confirmed that a firearm was discharged at the scene shortly afterwards. No one was hurt.
Jamal McBean, aged 20, of Horfield, is sought for possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. We believe he is in the locality of north Bristol.
A second man has been arrested for affray in connection with the incident and released under investigation.
DI Clement Goodwin said: “This involves individuals who are known to one another, so I can reassure the residents that we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider community. We have specially-trained officers on stand-by to respond to any further incidents and the neighbourhood team has a patrol plan in place to provide a reassuring uniformed presence in the area.
“My message to Jamal is: we won’t stop looking for you, so contact us and arrange to hand yourself in.”
If you see Jamal, do not approach him but call 999 immediately. If you have any information which could help officers to trace him, ring 101. In either case quote reference 5220199581.
If you don’t want to talk to us, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They only tell us what you know, not who you are.