Appeal to trace owners of items stolen from vehicles in Uphill, Weston-super-Mare

We’re releasing images of items that were recovered following a series of thefts from motor vehicles in the Uphill area of Weston-Super-Mare last week.

Three teenage boys were arrested on Ellesmere Road in the early hours of Wednesday 2 September after they were found with various stolen items including Sat Navs, MP3 players and bank cards. One of the items is a watch with a distinctive engraving.

The boys, all aged 15, have now been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are now trying to identify the owners of the stolen property so that it can be returned to them. We would ask anyone that recognises the items as being theirs to contact us on 101, quoting 5220198455.

We’d also remind the public not to leave valuable items unattended in a car. Crime prevention advice is available on our website.