Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Appeal to trace wanted Russell McPhee

Appeal to trace wanted Russell McPhee

Posted at 11:08 on 16th September 2020 in Wanted

Russell McPhee
Russell McPhee

Have you seen Russell McPhee, pictured, wanted on recall to prison?

He was  jailed for an offence of wounding with intent and released on licence from a prison term in July 2019.

McPhee lives in Weston-super-Mare but is known to visit south Bristol. He is described as white, 6ft (185cm) tall and of proportionate build, with dark hair.

If you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220203228.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting the same reference.