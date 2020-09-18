Avon and Somerset Police open day coming to a screen near you

Officers, staff and their four legged colleagues are set to prove the show must go on when the annual open day goes virtual.

From 10.30am on Sunday (20/9) the Mounted Section, Roads Policing, Dog Unit and Firearms Unit will all take to the small screen, as their live displays are streamed via the Avon and Somerset Police website, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Our headline acts for the event, which is kindly being sponsored by BT, will be as follows:

10.30am – Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police & Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens will open the show with a preview of what’s to come.

10.45am – Get an insight into how the real life PAW Patrol operates with a display from the Dog Unit. Presented by Sergeant Steve Hopwood, it will demonstrate the work that goes into developing Avon and Somerset’s best in show. It’s set to feature police dogs Bailey, Blaze, Holly, Syd and star attraction, Fonzo the police dog puppy.

11.45am – Then the Roads Policing team will take to the information superhighway, with a presentation from PC Dan Cox looking at the vehicles and technology they use for enforcing the important road safety campaigns.

12.45pm – Members of our specialist Firearms Training Team will then shine a spotlight on the importance of firearms safety and the risks of imitation firearms.

1.45pm – Having missed out on starring at this summer’s major events, including Glastonbury, the Mounted Section are looking to make up for it with this exclusive set. Presented by PC Rowan Webber, it will feature an insight into their training and a musical display. The cast includes police horses Blaise, Clifton, Hero, Mendip, Trinity, Wellington, Windsor and their newest team member Mike, who is yet to be given his official police horse name.

2.25pm – Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police & Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens will return to the stage for an encore performance, to bring the curtain down on the virtual open day.

*Please note that timings will be subject to change

Viewers will be encouraged to submit questions throughout the displays on Facebook and YouTube. Videos of the displays will be available to watch online after the event.

To watch live via Facebook, people should ‘follow’ the Avon and Somerset Police page and then they will receive notifications about the event.

The Avon and Somerset Police YouTube channel can be accessed via https://www.youtube.com/c/avonandsomersetpolice