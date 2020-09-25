Body found in River Avon believed to be of missing Bath student Martin Bowers

We can confirm a body recovered from the River Avon today (Friday 25 September) is believed to be that of missing student Martin Bowers.

We received a call at approximately 7.30am this morning to reports of a man in the water in the Bedminster area of Bristol. Avon Fire and Rescue Service led an operation to recover the casualty and brought him back to the riverbank, where he was pronounced dead.

Roads were closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident, but they have since reopened.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however we believe the casualty is Martin Bowers. Martin, a third year University of Bath student, was reported missing in Bath earlier this week after not being seen since lunchtime on Saturday 19 September. Martin’s family have been informed and we continue to support them at this difficult time.

We do not consider the circumstances to be suspicious and we’ll carry out further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s office.