Body found in search for missing Bath student Alec Unsgaard

A body has been found in the search for missing Bath student Alec Unsgaard.

The body was found by officers in the Bathampton area this morning and while formal identification has not taken place, we believe it to be Alec.

Alec’s family have been informed and we’re offering them support.

The death is not currently being treated as suspicious but officers will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

We’d like to thank both the public and the media for their help in publicising our appeals to find Alec and our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.