CCTV appeal following attempted burglary in Shepton Mallet

Officers from Operation Remedy have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with an attempted burglary in Shepton Mallet.

On Wednesday 15th July a set of keys were stolen from a vehicle parked outside a property in The Mead. That night, a man attempted to use the keys to gain access to the house, but the keys were for a different property.

His attempts to get into the house were captured on the camera in the doorbell. He is white and was wearing a hooded top, which has a grey hood.

PC Anthony Warren, from Operation Remedy, said: “This offender clearly thought he had stolen the keys for a particular house, but luckily it turned out that the car belongs to someone who has no connection to the property.

“The camera in the doorbell has captured some clear images of the man we’d like to speak to about this incident, so I am hoping someone may recognise him. Anyone that does recognise him is asked to get in touch.”

Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.