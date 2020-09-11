CCTV appeal following damage at student accommodation

We’re appealing for information after substantial damage was caused to student accommodation in Bristol.

Two unknown offenders gained access to St Lawrence House student accommodation in Bristol on Friday, 17 July shortly before 7pm and threw red paint over the floor and walls, as well as spraying graffiti.

We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220158436.