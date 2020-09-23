CCTV appeal following pickpocketing incident in Bath
We’re appealing for information after an 81-year-old woman had her purse stolen from her handbag in The Card Factory in Bath.
The incident happened at about 2.00pm on Tuesday 1 September.
We’re releasing CCTV footage of a woman we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident. She’s described as being around 5ft 7in tall with dark hair.
If you recognise her or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220199188.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220199188
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.