CCTV appeal following pickpocketing incident in Bath

We’re appealing for information after an 81-year-old woman had her purse stolen from her handbag in The Card Factory in Bath.

The incident happened at about 2.00pm on Tuesday 1 September.

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a woman we’d like to speak to in connection with the incident. She’s described as being around 5ft 7in tall with dark hair.

If you recognise her or have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5220199188.