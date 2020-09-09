Couple jailed over drug offences

A man and woman are starting jail terms after admitting drug dealing offences.

Ashley Hawkins, 32, and Rebecca Withey, 26, both of Siston, were given prison terms at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 8 September.

Both had previously admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine, MDMA and ketamine between November 2015 and May this year.

Hawkins also admitted possessing a stun gun and a knuckle duster. He was jailed for seven years and two months while Withey was given a two-year prison term.

Hawkins’ younger brother Alexander, 26, of Emersons Green, admitted possessing criminal property. He was given an 18-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work requirement.



Drugs and cash seized during the police investigation

DC Laurence Castle said: “Ashley Hawkins established a drug dealing operation over several years, targeting university students.

“He had no hesitation in involving those close to him in his enterprise, and paid no regard to the harm illegal drugs cause in the community.

“He was prepared to carry dangerous and prohibited weapons with him in order to continue his offending and blatantly advertised his services on social media.

“This was a complex investigation which resulted in the recovery of thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash by officers from Operation Remedy and Bristol Investigations and demonstrates that we will tenaciously pursue those who choose to deal drugs in our community.”

Proceeds of Crime Act hearings will take place to seek confiscation of cash and valuables the pair obtained through their illegal activities.